Education Minister Robbert Dijkgraaf and Social Affairs Minister Karien van Gennip are considering a new policy that would oblige employers to set up a code of conduct for handling sexually transgressive behavior, and a procedure for justly dealing with complaints about such behavior. In their plan against sexually transgressive behavior, which was sent to the Tweede Kamer on Friday, they said they want to invest 11 million euros in the policy. Laws and regulations should prevent people from crossing boundaries, and ensure that they are punished more quickly if they do.

The plan is a collection of action points and ideas, some of which have already been announced and are being prepared. For example, several studies are underway to investigate the problem and identify possible solutions, like sexually transgressive behavior in the dance sector, in education and on the street.

Dijkgraaf and Van Gennip also want the government to set requirements in the area of ​​transgressive behavior when money is disbursed, like the granting of subsidies. The options for setting requirements are currently being explored.

A great deal of attention within the plan is also devoted to information. "It must become normal to discuss with each other what your wishes are, where your limits lie and to address each other" when limits are crossed, or when boundaries are threatened, the Cabinet stated in a press release about the plan. In education, pupils must be better informed and teachers must be trained in the subject, according to the plan. The government also wants to raise awareness through different marketing campaigns.

The action plan cites figures from the Rutgers knowledge center showing that 22 percent of women and 6 percent of men have been pressured or forced to engage in sexual acts against their will. "What it shows is how important it is that we have this conversation with each other and what it also shows is how important the role of bystanders is," said Van Gennip.

The government's commissioner for sexually transgressive behavior, Mariëtte Hamer, has contributed a great deal to the program and will also play an important role in its implementation. Her office will provide solicited and unsolicited advice to the Cabinet and will be tasked with keeping the conversation going in society on this subject.

Hamer said the plan requires the commitment of the entire society. The approach must take shape everywhere. "At schools, in companies, in associations, in families, on the street and in nightlife." She said she sees a great need to get started. "Especially given the scale of its occurrence." She hopes to keep the conversation going in society. "A culture that has grown over centuries has not changed in a few years."

Figures about sexually transgressive behavior that were shared on Friday come from an online survey in which more than 24,000 people aged 16 or older participated in March and April 2022. Among all Dutch people aged 16 and older, 1 in 8 reported experiencing sexual misconduct last year. This totals 1.8 million people.

Security and Justice Minister Dilan Yesilgöz already sent a proposal to the Tweede Kamer in October to broaden the definition of a sexual crime. For example, it should also become a criminal offense to have sex with someone when one knows or can reasonably suspect that the other person does not want to participate, even if there is no coercion.