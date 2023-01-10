Private individuals who want to buy or lease an electric car this year can apply for a subsidy from the Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO) again from Tuesday. They can get up to 2,950 euros for new cars this year. That is 400 euros less than in 2022. The subsidy amount for second-hand cars remains the same at 2,000 euros.

The subsidy scheme was very popular last year. The subsidy pot for new eclectic cars ran out by the end of May. This year, the government pushed 99.4 million euros into that pot, 8 million euros more than in 2022. The government also reduced the subsidy amount per new car so that more people can purchase a subsidized car.

The government also significantly increased the budget for second-hand electric cars. This year, over 32 million euros are available for around 16,200 cars. Last year, the government allocated 20 million euros for used electric vehicles, coverings bout 10,200 cars.

This year, Netherlands residents can purchase around 22,700 electric cars with a subsidy. Last year, there was a budget for almost 21,200 cars. Once the pot is empty, interested people will have to wait until next year.

The government wants the subsidy scheme to stimulate the use of electric cars. Unlike cars that run on fossil fuels, electric vehicles don’t emit harmful substances, so they cut back on air pollution. To what extent electric driving reduces greenhouse gas emissions depends on various factors, including how the electricity the cars run on is generated.