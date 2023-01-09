A stabbing that happened in the center of Amsterdam late Sunday morning was a random act, police said. There was no known motive, but the case remains under investigation. One suspect remained in police custody on Monday.

The incident happened at about 11 a.m. The 21-year-old victim was near a movie theater on Vijzelstraat when the suspect stabbed the man. The act was apparently "for no reason," police said.

The victim then stumbled into a McDonald's on Muntplein, where people inside called for help. Emergency services dispatched police and paramedics to the scene.

About an hour later, police issued a bulletin that described the suspect as a white man standing about 1.90 meters tall with bushy hair and a dark beard. He was wearing a black coat at the time. "After the victim received medical attention, extensive technical and tactical investigations were carried out," police said in a statement.

In de Amsterdamse binnenstad is vanochtend een man neergestoken. Dat gebeurde op straat ter hoogte van bioscoop Pathé De Munt. Het slachtoffer is met een ambulance naar het ziekenhuis gebracht. De politie heeft een verdachte aangehouden. #Muntplein #Vijzelstraat pic.twitter.com/gZrZTjOgNH — Robby Hiel (@PersburoUNN) January 8, 2023

By 12:30 p.m., police had a 43-year-old man in custody who matched the description. The suspect, who has no fixed address, was taken into custody on Damrak.

Police asked that witnesses to the stabbing contact them, as the case is still under investigation.