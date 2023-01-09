The first ten days of the new year broke heat records, according to Weeronline. The average temperature is 9.3 degrees, while the typical temperature for the start of a year is 3.8 degrees. This new record broke the previous one by a wide margin.

The previous record for the hottest first ten days of January dated from 2007. Then thermometers climbed to an average of 8.8 degrees, half a degree colder than this year. In 2014, the average temperature of the first ten days of January came close to the old record but fell short of breaking it at 8.5 degrees.

This is not the first new weather record set this year. 2023 started with a historically warm New Year’s Eve, followed by the warmest New Year’s Day since temperature measurements began.

The weather in the Netherlands will remain unseasonably mild for the time being, according to Weeronline. Thermometers will easily climb into the double digits.

Monday is still a bit colder, with maximums around 8 degrees, but the temperatures will rise further in the coming days. For example, the night from Tuesday to Wednesday will be very mild at around 11 degrees. Typically, temperatures are about 6 degrees this time of year, but thermometers will climb well above that in the coming days.