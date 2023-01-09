Despite only managing a draw away to FC Utrecht, Feyenoord finished the 15th match round in the Eredivisie at the top of the table. Arne Slot's men were lucky with the fact that PSV and Ajax also failed to win. At the other end of the table, FC Volendam beating SC Cambuur ensured that the club from Leeuwarden took over the last spot from the Volendammers.

Alireza Jahanbanksch scored in the 94th minute to rescue a vital point for the Rotterdammers after Utrecht had taken an early lead through ex-Feyenoord midfielder Jens Toornstra. Feyenoord faces FC Groningen next week, while two of their title rivals, Ajax and FC Twente, face each other in Amsterdam.

Sjors Ultee has gotten off to a less-than-ideal start as SC Cambuur manager. The 35-year-old managed his first game against bottom-of-the-league FC Volendam at home but was comfortably beaten 3-0, meaning that Volendam leapfrogged Cambuur in the table and putting Cambuur on the last spot in the Eredivisie.

Bilal Ould-Chikh, Robert Muhren, and Henk Veerman scored the Volendam goals.

Vitesse picked up a third draw in a row under Philip Cocu away to AZ Alkmaar. The Arnhemmers are fighting to avoid the relegation battle, which will be considered a point gained against the opponents who are fifth in the table. A late equalizer from Mohamed Sankoh canceled out Vangelis Pavlidi's opener after 77 minutes.