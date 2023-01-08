A 69-year-old man was seriously injured in a shooting on the Hoge Filterweg in Rotterdam-Kralingen on Saturday afternoon at 2.30 p.m. Two suspects drove away and the injured man was then immediately taken to the hospital, according to the police.

On Saturday, January 7, several gunshots were heard from the parking lot on the Hoge Filterweg, in which the man from Rotterdam was seriously injured. Several witnesses then alerted the police and stated that the two suspects drove away in a white car.

After the shooting, a stolen car was found in Luipaardstraat in Rotterdam-Kralingseveer. The police is now investigating to determine whether it was involved in the shooting.