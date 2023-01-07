The Association of Iranian Academics in the Netherlands organized a demonstration in front of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in The Hague on Saturday afternoon after Iran executed two men on Saturday morning.

The two men (20 and 22 years old) were hanged for their involvement in the killing of a soldier during a demonstration in the country, according to Iranian authorities. With these executions, the regime has now handed down a total of four death sentences, according to the Reuters news agency. Three other people were also sentenced to death in the case, and 11 others were sent to prison.

Organizers of the protests are calling on the Netherlands and the European Union to take tougher action against the regime in Iran. "They are becoming more and more brazen," the organizers said. They expect about 100 to 120 participants at the demonstration.

Mass demonstrations for more freedom and against the Tehran regime have been taking place in Iran since mid-September. The wave of protests is the largest in Iran in years and started after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. She died in custody after being arrested by the morality police for allegedly wearing her headscarf too loosely.

Meanwhile, thousands of people have been arrested in the protests in Iran. Several have already been sentenced to death. According to the organization Iran Human Rights Watch, hundreds of protesters have been killed by Iranian security forces.