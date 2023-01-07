The negative coronavirus test required of travelers from China starting Tuesday is a "good step" for crew protection at airline KLM, according to board member Ingrid Brama of the Dutch Cabin Crew Association (VNC) in a reaction to the decision by Minister Ernst Kuipers (Public Health). KLM said it was still working on a response.

KLM employees previously expressed concerns about the large coronavirus wave in China. According to Brama, it is particularly important that these tests allow better monitoring of other Covid-19 variants. "In this way, we can get a better picture of China," she said. Brama also advocated testing aircraft wastewater from China for virus particles, as is being done in Belgium. "That would be a good option," she explained.

Earlier this week, KLM announced the immediate introduction of additional safety measures on flights from China. Staff will be equipped with FFP2 face masks and will be able to use an employee-only restroom.

Furthermore, the Dutch Airline is also adjusting in-flight service on flights from China to Amsterdam. This should reduce the number of lengthy contacts with passengers. For example, passengers will receive their food and drinks at the same time rather than in multiple rounds. Also, headphones and water bottles will no longer be handed out, but placed on seats in advance.

KLM now flies to China three times a week, and from the end of this month it will be six times a week. On flights from China, passengers and crew were already required to wear a face mask during the flight. Chinese carriers such as China Airlines, China Southern Airlines and Xiamen Airlines also fly to Schiphol Airport.

In response to Kuipers' decision, Schiphol Airport said that all government regulations and advice would be followed. Travelers from China must also show a negative coronavirus test in other European countries. Self-tests were previously offered at Schiphol for passengers from China. In addition, Kuipers also indicated that more testing will be done for Covid-19 on wastewater at Schiphol.