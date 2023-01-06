The police had to take action less often at the turn of the new year than in previous years. The police were called in on 14,806 incidents, a decrease of almost 20 percent compared to the average of the past four years. However, more people were arrested: 771 arrests against an average of 709 over the past four years.

This was reported by the police on Friday in its report on the New Year's holiday. The police mainly noted a decrease in fireworks incidents (-51.7 percent), vandalism (-33.5 percent) and nuisance (-19.2 percent). Police could not say to what extent to which the decrease was the result of the police deployment. "The rainy weather during the first half of the evening may also have played a role," said Peije de Meij, New Year's Eve coordinator at the police.

"We have also kept a record amount of prohibited fireworks off the street through intensive investigation," said De Meij. "Where things threatened to get out of hand, rapid intervention succeeded in many cases in removing the fuse from the powder keg. Massive public order disturbances were prevented, partly because of this."

The 771 arrests were mainly for public order incidents, such as public drunkenness or nuisance in hospitality districts, and driving under the influence. The police called this increase "explainable", since the catering industry was closed in the past two years due to coronavirus measures.

In the end, 161 people were reported to the Public Prosecution Service for crimes committed during the turn of the year. That is a decrease of 15 percent compared to 2021, when there were 190 suspects. Most cases involve violence against aid workers, other people or property. Eleven cases involved fireworks.

"I can't possibly look back with a satisfied feeling," said De Meij about the busiest evening of the year for the police. "I've seen too much misery and too much violence against aid workers for that." A total of 155 officers were confronted with violence, for example because they were pelted with heavy fireworks. This led to injuries and hearing damage. In The Hague, more than ten police officers had to go to hospital during the turn of the year.

"We saw a slight decrease in suspects when it comes to violence against aid workers. Last year there were 89 and this year 58. The fact that the number is falling does not make it any less bad. Any form of violence is unacceptable and we will not tolerate" said Guus Schram, coordinating attorney general at the turn of the year.