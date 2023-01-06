A delivery van full of packages, and with its engine running, was abandoned in front of Schiphol Airport’s departure hall on Wednesday evening. The driver left it there to board a plane, a spokesperson for the Koninklijke Mareuchaussee said to NU.nl.

“It often happens that couriers drop off packages at Schiphol, but this time no one came back. We then saw on camera images how the gentleman left his van and checked in at the airport. Presumably, to go on a trip,” the spokesperson said. The Koninklijke Marechaussee is a policing force that works as part of the Dutch military and is responsible for airport security.

The Marechaussee naturally considered the situation suspicious and called in a sniffer dog to examine the van for explosives and other contraband. They did not find anything suspicious.

Technically, the courier did not commit a felony or a serious crime. The only illegal act was parking in a no-parking zone. “There will be a good conversation between him and his employer,” the Marechaussee spokesperson speculated.

The owner of the courier company was caught completely unaware, and did not know the delivery worker had even planned a trip. Surprised colleagues went to pick up the van later on Wednesday evening.