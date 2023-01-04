A traffic accident on the A6 left several people injured on Wednesday afternoon near Lemmer, Friesland. The traffic in the area started to back up after a truck hauling a trailer full of fruit overturned on the highway near Sint Nicolaasga. Later, four passenger cars crashed into each other in the ensuing traffic jam about ten kilometers away where authorities were diverting traffic.

"A number of people were seriously injured," police said. According to infrastructure agency Rijkswaterstaat, the incident with the passenger cars happened at about 4:53 p.m., and dispatchers sent fire fighters, paramedics, and an air ambulance to the scene. First responders were still at the location an hour later, police said.

The truck loaded with oranges and watermelons tipped over on the A6 even before rush hour, at about 2:50 p.m. Some of the fruit spilled out over the road when the trailer broke open, and oil and diesel fuel covered the road surface.

While Rijkswaterstaat waited for a crane to lift the truck, a stretch of the A6 was shut down to allow salvage workers to do their job. Repair of the road and guardrail was set to start after the truck was righted.

The accident with injuries happened about two hours after the initial crash. The incident with the cars also caused debris to be spread out across the roadway. Police were still investigating what happened at around 5:50 p.m.

"We expect that the handling of both incidents will certainly take up the rest of the evening. Until then, the diversions via Zwolle and via U34 will remain active," Rijkswaterstaat said.