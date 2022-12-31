It has never been so warm on New Year's Eve anywhere in the country as it was this year in Ell in Limburg. According to Weeronline, it reached 15.4 degrees at 03:10 a.m. This broke the one-year-old record of 15.1 degrees, which was also measured in Ell. However, despite the increased temperatures, it was cloudy, windy, and rainy.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature has already exceeded 15.1 degrees in several places in the southeast, Weeronline reported at 07:00 a.m. The warmest so far was in Ell with 16.4 degrees. According to the weather institute, temperatures in the southeast will rise even further on Saturday, to 17 degrees.

Although the temperatures feel almost spring-like, the weather is anything but that. According to the weather bureau, it will be cloudy, windy, and rainy.

New Year's Day will likely be exceptionally mild again, making it the warmest Jan. 1 ever recorded. Monday will also be mild, with the temperature rising to about 10 degrees before dropping to more normal levels of about 8 degrees.

The Dec. 31 record for De Bilt was 14.4 degrees last year. According to Weeronline, there is a good chance that this record will be broken.