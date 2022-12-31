After a two-year ban due to the pandemic, fireworks can be set off again on New Year's Eve. While the fireworks industry expects to sell 10 percent more legal fireworks than in 2019, police and unions are particularly concerned about heavy illegal firecrackers. Twelve municipalities are also preparing to impose a total ban at the turn of the year.

In Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Schiedam, Nijmegen and Apeldoorn for instance, fireworks are not allowed to set off at all. The capital sees enforcement as a "major challenge" due to limited police capacity. In Rotterdam however, special enforcement officers monitor compliance with the ban on setting off fireworks. In Heumen, on the border between Gelderland and Limburg, and in neighboring Mook and Middelaar, where a ban also applies, a security service carries out checks at the turn of the year.

In addition to enforcing the regulations, the municipalities also want to encourage people in other ways not to set off fireworks. For example, New Year's celebrations have been organized in several cities, but the predicted bad weather with strong winds threatens to put a stop to the festivities.

In Apeldoorn, one of the three planned shows, the drone light show at Zuiderpark, was canceled as well as firework shows in the Hague and Zoetermeer. In Amsterdam and Rotterdam however, a decision will be made on Saturday whether the parties planned there can go ahead.

The police claimed they have an "uncertain" feeling about the upcoming New Year. "It remains a beautiful and special evening, but my heart goes out to the thousands of officers who will take to the streets," said Peije de Meij, New Year's Eve coordinator at the police. He anticipates a "violent" New Year's Eve.

In the past two years, the general fireworks ban imposed in connection with the coronavirus crisis resulted in fewer arrests and incidents than in previous years. Police advocated for a ban on fireworks for some time. "But ultimately it remains a political decision," De Meij explained.

Furthermore, the police is concerned about the strength of fireworks and that emergency personnel are being pelted with them. "Unacceptable," De Meij said. In his opinion, things don't go wrong in more places. "But where it goes wrong, it goes wrong even more violently. For example, because these heavy illegal fireworks are thrown at emergency workers.”

The Dutch Police Union (NPB) signaled that more and heavier illegal fireworks were sold this year. "We hope it will be a folk festival, but it could turn into a battle," chairman Jan Struijs expressed his concerns about the upcoming New Year's Eve. For instance, investigating authorities have already seized three times as many fireworks this year as last year.