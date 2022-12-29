The driver of the road sweeper car who died in a collision with a train in Tienray, Limburg on Wednesday is a 57-year-old man from the neighboring municipality of Venray, police said on Thursday. Train traffic on the route still had not restarted a day after the incident.

The train and street sweeper collided on Wednesday afternoon at about 2:40 p.m. at the Spoorstraat level crossing near the Limburg village. The street sweeper's driver was seriously injured and died shortly afterwards.

As a result of the collision, the front part of the train derailed. Three passengers and the train's driver were injured, and one passenger had to be taken to hospital, according to updated information. The three others had minor injuries that could be treated at the scene by paramedics.

The Arriva train was still at the scene on Thursday afternoon, and had not been towed away. Train traffic between Venlo and Venray has been down since the accident. This is because the damage to the track was considerable and needs to be repaired, according to ProRail.

The stoppage was expected to last until 6 p.m. on Thursday, but repair work was taking longer than expected. As a result, train traffic on the route was not expected to be resumed on Thursday evening, as originally intended.

A replacement bus service was operating along the route.