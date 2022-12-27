A 15-year-old boy from Dordrecht was arrested on suspicion of involvement in the death of a 17-year-old boy, who was shot on Friday night at Haardstee in Amsterdam-Zuidoost.

The first suspect, a 16-year-old from Amsterdam, was arrested on Sunday. The police is not yet giving details about the circumstances of the shooting. The two suspects are currently in custody.

Shortly after the shooting, the police arrested two people. However, it later turned out that the alleged suspects had nothing to do with the incident. According to several media outlets, they were the victim's brother and a friend.