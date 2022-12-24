Dutch municipalities developed more than 60 additional programs to help low-income residents in times of high inflation. The programs serve as a supplementary benefit in addition to government subsidies and social benefits, reported NOS.

The aim of this measure was not only to support low-income and the poorest families, but also people in the lower-middle income range, who were also affected by the current economic situation in the Netherlands.

Among the 60 programs, different target groups and additional needs were covered. For example, pet owners in Amsterdam were eligible for free veterinary visits. Residents of Echt-Susteren, Limburg, receive a birthday voucher, and in the Zuid-Holland town Zwijndrecht, families were provided 75 euros in dressing allowance per child. In addition, AOW affected people in Capelle aan den IJssel were able to use public transportation for free, according to NOS.

Also this year, the municipalities have invested a lot of money in social assistance, even more than in the previous year, because more people had to take advantage of the assistance due to the high inflation and the consequences of the energy crisis. Above all, income support measures were provided by more than 50 Dutch municipalities, which used an income standard in allocating the energy subsidy of 1300 euros, which was more flexible than the usual 120 percent of the social assistance standard, wrote NOS.

However, the regulations differ by municipality. Accordingly, the amount and the possibility of income support depend on where people live in the Netherlands.