The Omroep Gedrag en Cultuur Onderzoekcommissie (OGCO), which investigates work culture at public tv station NPO, will also include the new reports of alleged misconduct at NOS Sport in its investigation, said a spokesperson on Friday.

De Volkskrant wrote on Thursday evening that NOS Sport employees have reported unacceptable behavior in the workplace for 15 years. This concerned "sexually transgressive behavior, intimidation and bullying."



Moreover, the newspaper reported, based on sources, that insufficient action was allegedly taken by management.

"The investigation covers all relevant organizations and bodies of the national public media service," a spokesperson said. "This also includes NOS Sport."

In general, the investigation includes the Board of Directors of the NPO, the board of broadcasters, the NPO, all broadcasters and service organizations and associations.

The committee, led by former Minister Martin van Rijn, will investigate the work culture within the NPO over the next six months. The committee was set up in response to the Volkskrant's publication about alleged abuses in the editorial department of De Wereld Draait Door.

Furthermore, former 3FM DJ Sjors Fröhlich, who is now mayor of Vijfheerenlanden in Utrecht, will also be a member of the committee.

NOS announced Thursday evening that it would not respond to the revelations in de Volkskrant.

The public broadcast previously said that several reports of incidents had been received by the editors of NOS Sport.

An external confidential advisor is now taking stock of "the nature and impact of the signals." The NOS will then decide whether further steps are needed and whether those steps should be communicated.