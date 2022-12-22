Three times more batteries were stolen from electric bicycles this year than during 2021, according to an analysis of police data carried out by ANP. Until December this year, almost 4,500 batteries were stolen, while last year there just under 1,500 were taken.

"Stealing an e-bike is such a good revenue model for a criminal that they even steal bicycles to fill orders," said Guus Wesselink of SAFE, a non-profit association that focuses on tackling bicycle and e-bike theft. As police face difficulties with staff shortages and a high workload, there is more difficulty enforcing e-bike theft, he said.

"Moreover, both e-bikes and batteries are not yet registered with a frame number. It is open season for criminals."

The police also recognize the increase in e-bike battery theft as a problem and want to make people more alert to this common form of theft. "A battery is easily worth more than 500 euros. A stolen bicycle including battery can quickly yield more than 1,000 euros," police said.

"It is also possible that more criminals have become active in this form of crime. Decoy bikes are regularly used to lure potential thieves out in the open," the police said. The damage incurred this year is approaching 5 million euros, the police estimated.