A difficult evening rush hour commute was predicted for Thursday as people flee their offices to get a head start on the Christmas holiday. A busy day was also expected at Schiphol Airport, and people traveling internationally by train may face some trouble due to labor strikes.

Dutch infrastructure agency Rijkswaterstaat warned that people using the roads on Thursday need to take into account extra traffic, even outside of rush hour. People can expect the heaviest volumes of traffic around 5:30 p.m. on a particularly busy day, particularly as many schools have also given children the day off on Friday.

“Many people are on holiday because of the holidays and it is expected that some will go out to celebrate these days at a holiday destination in the Netherlands or abroad,” Rijkswaterstaat said. The possibility of rainy weather and reduced visibility will prompt motorists to be more cautious and keep their distance, which can lead to longer traffic jams.

The worst traffic is expected on the A2 and A27 leading from Utrecht into the south of the Netherlands, said the Dutch motor club ANWB. The roads headed east towards the German border will also likely be crowded.

In the Netherlands, traffic is also expected to build quickly and early on Friday afternoon, but to a lesser extent than on Thursday. “Abroad, around the start of the Christmas holidays, it will be especially busy on the routes to the winter sports areas,” said the ANWB.

Those traveling out of Schiphol Airport on Thursday can also expect a busy day, the airport said. "We expect long queues for your departure from Schiphol. Some possibly starting outside the terminal," which is partially covered.

Eindhoven Airport has continuously warned its passengers about crowds trying to access their departure halls. The country’s second largest airport advised people to show up at least 2.5 hours ahead of departure.

Additionally, those trying to escape the Netherlands by train may run into some problems when visiting France or England. Although train worker strikes in France will not impact the Thalys and Eurostar timetables, those traveling within France will face problems. This is especially true for passengers using the TGV-INTERCITES lines.

The SNCF rail strike in France will start at 8 p.m. on Thursday and continue until 8 a.m. on Boxing Day. Anyone who booked their ticket with NS International can change or cancel their trip without paying a penalty if their train has been cancelled, or if the expected delay tops one hour.

A strike will also impact service in the United Kingdom starting on Friday, which should also last through Boxing Day. Eurostar has released a modified timetable as they will have more limitations on staffing and railway network availability.

Additionally, the Highspeed line in the UK will be closed on Monday. Passengers can change their itineraries or cancel them altogether without fee using the company that booked the ticket.

Those wanting to modify their route will have to cancel their ticket and book a new ticket at the current price, according to the NS.