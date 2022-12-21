The proportion of young adults who would like to move to a new home but cannot find one has doubled in the past six years. According to Statistics Netherlands (CBS), about 11 percent of those between the ages of 18 and 30 wanted to move in 2021, but were unable to do so. In 2015, roughly 5 percent were looking for a new home but could not find one.

That includes about 12.3 percent of young adults who want to move out of their parents’ home, and a similar 13.0 percent, or 1 in 8 young people, in a social housing rental unit who cannot find a suitable home when looking for a change. The proportion is less for young people living in an owner-occupied home, with about 3.6 percent unable to find a new residence when they wanted to move last year.

According to CBS economist Peter Hein van Mulligen, these trends are not only noticeable among young people. The tight housing market means "if you haven't moved yet, it's more difficult to achieve.”

Tenants looking for other rental properties are also often disappointed. In recent years, housing corporations have built little or no additional homes. "Affordable rent has also become less accessible as a result," says Van Mulligen.

More than half of all young people in the Netherlands would like to move, although this percentage differs considerably per region. In Groningen, the highest rate of young adults show an interest in moving. More than 70 percent want to live in a new place within two years. In Zeeland, the rate is lowest at almost 55 percent.

For the study, Statistics Netherlands analyzed figures from the national housing survey conducted every three years by Statistics Netherlands and the Ministry of the Interior. For housing advocacy group Woonbond, the figures are a confirmation of the major consequences of the housing crisis. Six months ago, this interest group of tenants and home seekers opened a hotline for which hundreds of young people have already expressed their concerns.

"It leads to a lot of stress and despondency. The housing insecurity puts the lives of so many young people on hold, because it also affects work and relationships, for example," said Woonbond spokesperson Mathijs ten Broeke.