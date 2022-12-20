The Dutch must be better prepared for extreme precipitation, according to new advice from Infrastructure Minister Mark Harbers. For example, there must be more awareness that serious flooding can also occur in the Netherlands and communication during flooding incidents must be improved. Residents also need to know what to do, depending on where they live, and the measures being taken in larger areas.

Harbers is adopting all the recommendations of the roundtable policy group that studied flooding and high water impact in the Netherlands, the Ministry of Infrastructure reported. The group was set up after the extreme flooding in Limburg in July 2021.

According to the Cabinet, the damage caused by the floods in southern Limburg amounted to approximately half a billion euros. There were no fatalities in the Netherlands, but in Belgium, Luxembourg and Germany the combined death toll rose to more than two hundred.

Harbers pointed to studies that show that the Netherlands will experience extreme weather more often. "I think the Netherlands should prepare as much as possible for this, so that the risks and damage are as small as possible."

The Cabinet is looking at a “water label,” which is comparable to the energy label, so that home buyers can see how great the risk of flooding or high water is for the home. The government is also working with water boards on better water level predictions and what this means for them.

The policy group also advised looking beyond national borders when it comes to flooding. Last July there was intense rainfall upstream in Germany. Governments will therefore investigate where vulnerable spots are, said Harbers.