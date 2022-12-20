The family of a woman missing since Friday said they are desperate for any information that can help them find her. The 28-year-old woman, Nadia Weertman, was last heard from on 16 December, her sister said in a message posted on social media. Nadia is believed to have last been seen near the intersection of Jonkerstraat and Koningstraat in Heerlen, Limburg, Search and Rescue Nederland said.

“My sister is still missing,” Medea Weertman wrote on Monday on Facebook. “We still have no trace” of her. A day earlier, she said, “We are worried as hell!”

Anyone around the Jonkerstraat on Friday evening was asked to look at any camera footage they have in their possession to see if Nadia appears in the video. She was described as 1.65 meters in height, with long blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a long, green, quilted parka coat with a hood over a skirt or a dress.

She likely had gold-colored earrings at the time. She was carrying a black bag with her that likely contains her identification documents. She also may have hitchhiked to travel beyond the south Limburg town, according to the Telegraaf.

Nadia lists Heerlen as her place of residence on her Facebook page, but it was not clear if that was still current. Almost no information was revealed about where she was during the hours before her disappearance, nor if she was last seen with anyone.

Police have been working on the case, but had no information about her whereabouts as of late Monday night. Weertman asked that people call the police in Heerlen if they have seen Nadia recently.