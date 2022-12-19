A Haarlem court will rule about the entry ban that the Immigration and Naturalization Service (IND) imposed on David Icke. The British conspiracy theorist, often accused of being anti-Semitic, wants the entry ban to be lifted. The court will issue its ruling in summary proceedings on Monday at 3 p.m.

Icke was scheduled to be the keynote speaker on 6 November at a demonstration organized in Amsterdam by the anti-government coalition Samen voor Nederland. But the day before, he was denied access to the entire Schengen Area, including the Netherlands, for two years.

According to the State Attorney, there were more than enough concrete indications that Icke was a potential threat to public order and the IND was therefore allowed to impose an entry ban against him. Icke’s legal advisor, Jeroen Pols, said it constitutes "an intolerable interference with the right to demonstrate and freedom of expression.” Pols and Icke said it was “disproportionate” to cut the Briton off from access to the 26 countries in the Schengen Area for two years. The man cannot travel to give speeches, and he also cannot travel for personal reasons, such as visiting his in-laws in the Netherlands during Christmas.

The ban is based on a report by the Amsterdam police and a threat assessment by the Dutch counterterrorism office NCTV. It appeared that the Icke’s arrival would cause "tensions for public order" for many reasons, includingthe presence of counter-demonstrators and calls for violence against Icke.

The British conspiracy theorist suspects that the Dutch government refused to allow him to enter because he wanted to spread a message that the government does not want people to hear. Icke is the purveyor of a conspiracy theory that claims humanity is secretly ruled by alien reptiles masquerading as humans. According to critics, the reptiles are a metaphor for a secret elite ruling class that is mainly Jewish.