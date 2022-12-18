The Dutch infrastructure agency, Rijkswaterstaat, is appealing to drivers to remain off the country’s roadways as long as the Code Orange weather warning is in effect. Weather institute KNMI announced the code orange alert for the entire country because of black ice, which is caused by precipitation on already freezing roads.

The slipperiness was treacherous and created very dangerous driving conditions on Sunday, they said. "The number of accidents on the road is increasing, several highways are closed," reports a spokesperson.

Several roads were closed due to accidents in Zeeland, Zuid-Holland and Noord-Brabant, where the showers were expected Sunday evening, said Rijkswaterstaat. “That will also happen in other places."

The A4, A15 and A58, among others, were also closed due to accidents in slippery areas. According to the ANWB, at about 8:10 p.m. there were about 27 traffic jams spreading over 200 kilometers of roadways. The longest traffic jams were on the A4 at 49 kilometers and the A58 at 66 kilometers.

“It's happening pretty rapidly now," said Rijkswaterstaat about the rate at which the number of accidents is increasing. "We will continue to spread grit as long as necessary."