The Christian National Trade Union CNV is starting "legal proceedings as soon as possible" because of the way the Cabinet wants to regulate compensation for people working in healthcare and sustained long-term Covid-19 complaints. The union is "particularly dissatisfied" with a proposal presented by Minister Conny Helder (Long-term Care) on Friday.

"It is shocking that the minister does not want to think about liability for the situation that has arisen and puts the whole matter back on the negotiating table of employers and trade unions. In doing so, she makes the role of the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport (VWS) in this drama smaller than it should be. We cannot live with that and will now start legal proceedings as soon as possible. The time that we were sent from pillar to post by the Ministry of VWS is now really over," said Gaby Perin-Gopie, president of CNV Zorg en Welzijn.

The coronavirus Covid-19 surfaced in the Netherlands almost three years ago. In that initial period, an unknown number of healthcare workers became infected with the virus. For some, those symptoms never went away. As a result, they lost their jobs earlier this year because they were sick for two years at the time.

Helder announced on Friday that she will talk to employers about compensation next week. Labor union FNV announced earlier on Friday that this has been met with opposition from the union.

The Minister "wants employers and trade unions to work out an agreement at the collective bargaining table. While the frontline fighters who were infected during the first Covid-19 wave no longer have an employer," said FNV Vice President Kitty Jong.

If an arrangement is made in this way, other healthcare workers will have to pay that compensation "from the money that is actually meant for wage increases", according to Jong. The FNV also considered going to court.

According to CNV, "many victims who have worked in healthcare have already been fired, which makes it impossible for unions and employers to make an arrangement about this, as proposed by Minister Helder," according to the union.

At the same time, according to the union, the Minister is trying to limit the group that might be eligible for a settlement, something that CNV says ignores an earlier ruling by the Council of State.

It is not yet clear what form the announced legal procedure will take and when it will start. There will be further consultations about this within the CNV at a later date. "All forms are possible," said a spokesperson.