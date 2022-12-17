Deputy Prime Minister Sigrid Kaag and Surinamese President Chan Santokhi had a "good and frank" conversation on Friday, in the context of the Dutch government's intention to apologize for its slavery past. Kaag said this after the consultation in Paramaribo. She made a lightning visit to Suriname in connection with the Cabinet's leaked plan, which has not yet been officially confirmed.

Santokhi was also satisfied with the conversation. "As a government, we appreciate that the Netherlands in the person of Kaag came to inform Suriname," the president said. He did say he regretted that he and his government were informed late about the possible apology.

In response to some questions from journalists, Kaag said she came to Suriname because there may have been a wrong and incomplete picture about the "meaningful message" that the Dutch government will announce on 19 December.

The Deputy Prime Minister later also spoke with the chairman of Parliament of Suriname Marinus Bee and Dew Sharman, who is chairman of the Human Rights Committee in Suriname.

On Friday afternoon, there was a press conference at the Dutch embassy, where Kaag gave another explanation of the talks she held with civil society organizations. There, the organizations had the opportunity to comment on the "meaningful moment" of December 19. That's when Prime Minister Mark Rutte will apologize at the National Archives, although the Cabinet does not want to confirm this yet.

When asked by journalists whether Prime Minister Mark Rutte will indeed apologize for the slavery past on Monday, Kaag also left the answer open. She did indicate that the Dutch government sees 19 December as "the first day of a new page in history that we still have to write together. Acknowledgement, apology and reparation are important principles in this," said Kaag.

Some of the civil society organizations invited criticized the course of events. They spoke of a "colonial attitude, one-way traffic and an imposed date". The Deputy Prime Minister responded that she herself had a different picture of the talks and that she is glad that she has visited Suriname. "I explained the process and tried to provide an explanation. Not everything went well. Ideally, such a visit would not have been necessary," said Kaag .

Minister Franc Weerwind (Legal Protection) will arrive in Suriname on Saturday. He will provide further explanation on Monday after Prime Minister Rutte gives his speech in Paramaribo.