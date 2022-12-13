The Cabinet is expected to stick to 19 December as the date in which it will apologize for the history of slavery on behalf of the Dutch State. The intention was confirmed by several people present at a meeting on Thursday between members of the Cabinet, advocates, and interest groups. A final decision will be made during the regular weekly meeting of Cabinet ministers on Friday.

Plans for this were leaked late last month, prompting intense frustration among interest groups, many of whom preferred to see an apology made on 1 July. That date will mark the 150th anniversary of the complete abolition of slavery in the Dutch colonies. The Cabinet was criticized for moving too hastily.

The Cabinet never officially confirmed that it intended to apologize on 19 December. Last Thursday, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte would only say that a "meaningful moment" would take place that day. The Cabinet is expected to officially respond to an advisory statement from an advice from Dialooggroep Slavernijverleden.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Sigrid Kaag had "intensive, but valuable" conversations with various organizations on Tuesday about how the Netherlands should deal with its past history of slavery. She stepped in for Rutte, who spoke about this with advocates during a meeting at the his official residence, Catshuis, last Thursday. By contrast, talks on Tuesday included how the history of slavery should be included in education, and how racism should be combated, according to Kaag.

Kaag will go to Suriname on Thursday to speak further with the Surinamese government. Suriname previously criticized the intention that Minister Franc Weerwind for Legal Protection was expected to offer the apology on behalf of the Cabinet in Paramaribo.

Weerwind himself is of Surinamese descent. That is why some think it is inappropriate for him to apologize, because he himself is a descendant of enslaved people and should be on the receiving end of an apology.

Kaag, also a deputy prime minister, declined to comment further on what was discussed. She did say that "a lot will happen in the coming days.” She also said that not all recommendations from the advisory committee will be adopted. Kaag did not want to say which points the Cabinet will or will not adopt.