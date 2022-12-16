A motorist died in Kapelle on Friday morning in an accident that may be linked to the icy roads. The victim crashed their car from Dankerseweg into the water, the local safety office, Veiligheidsregio Zeeland, said on Twitter.

The car ended up upside down in the water. The emergency services received a report of the vehicle at around 8:50 a.m. The fire department pulled the car out of the water and found the victim inside.

The entire Netherlands was covered by a code yellow icy roads warning on Friday morning. It is unclear whether the slipperiness was responsible for the accident. The police are investigating.