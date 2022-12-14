A signal failure was causing problems on trains headed to and from Schiphol Airport on Wednesday evening. The problem was expected to last at least until 1 a.m. on Thursday, but was largely resolved by about 9 p.m., roughly two hours after the disruption was reported.

Fewer trains were expected to reach the station at the airport than scheduled, the NS said. It specifically concerned trains connecting the airport with Amsterdam Centraal, Zaandam, Amsterdam-Zuid, Leiden Centraal, and Amersfoort Centraal including Hilversum.

The outage was also confirmed by railroad infrastructure agency ProRail.

The NS recommended that passengers first check the national railway’s online timetable before departing on their journey.