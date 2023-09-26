Fewer trains will run to, from and via Schiphol Airport due to construction work, the NS said on Monday. The regular schedule will be disrupted throughout next week, and also the weekend of October 14 and 15.

Some of the tunnel tubes will be out of use during that period due to work by railroad infrastructure firm ProRail. As a result, fewer trains can pass through the airport station.

Between October 2 and October 8, one Sprinter and one Intercity train will run every hour between Schiphol and Utrecht. An Intercity service will run to and from Almere once per hour. To the west, the high-speed line will run four times an hour. Four Intercity train will also run per hour to and from Leiden Central Station.

The same train restrictions will apply for the weekend dates of October 14 and 15. On Saturdays, express buses and all-stops buses will be used to and from Leiden, Sassenheim, Nieuw-Vennep, Hoofddorp and Schiphol. The express buses will skip the smaller stations. The bus departure times can already be found in the NS travel planner.

Because there are fewer trains running, passengers should expect trains that are more crowded than usual, with departures sometimes happening from different platform than normal. The NS said it estimates that passengers will need an extra 10 to 30 minutes to complete their travel.

ProRail work is also being planned for the end of November and beginning of December. The exact consequences this will have on train transport is not yet known. Work will continue on the tunnel tubes, and the improved accessibility of the Schiphol station until 2028. In addition to major maintenance on the tunnel tubes, ProRail will install more ways to get to Schiphol Plaza from the platforms, and there will be a better connection to the bus station.

The Schiphol station "facelift" is needed, because the number of train passengers who travel via the airport has been growing for years, the NS said.