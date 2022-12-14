A specific group of multiple sclerosis patients can now be reimbursed for stem cell transplants from the basic mandatory health insurance package, the National Health Care Institute announced. These are patients with the relapsing remitting MS who cannot necessarily be helped with medication.

"For these patients, stem cell transplantation is sufficiently proven to be effective care," the Institute said. The decision affects ten to twenty patients per year and is effective immediately.

Patients have fewer relapses of the disease after stem cell transplantation. It also helps cut down on the deterioration of function following a relapse.

"Patients report experiencing a higher quality of life," the Institute said about the influence of the therapy. As a government organization, the National Health Care Institute is involved in compiling the treatments which are covered in the basic health insurance package.

Although stem cell transplantation can cause serious side effects, including high fever and infections, the Institute concluded that the beneficial effects of stem cell transplantation sufficiently outweigh the risks for the specific group of patients mentioned.

The transplant procedure that qualifies for reimbursement is performed at two hospitals in the Netherlands, the Amsterdam UMC and in the Sint Antonius Hospital in Nieuwegein. There will be one central committee that will determine whether a patient is eligible.

According to the Dutch Association for Neurology (NVN), the fact that this treatment will now be reimbursed is "an important decision for MS patients.” The professional association is pleased about it. Together with the patient association, the neurologists have also made efforts to include stem cell transplants in the basic package.