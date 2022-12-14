Grid operators are currently not disconnecting anyone’s electricity or gas due to the cold weather. They agreed to keep even non-payers connected when the meteorological institute KNMI measures an average daily temperature below 0 degrees Celsius for two consecutive days, Hart van Nederland reports.

The measure is to ensure that no one gets stuck without heating because they can’t afford the increased energy prices. It applies from October 1 to April 1. They’ll only disconnect in cases of fraud or illegal tapping of energy. The grid operators said they are “always hesitant to disconnect customers” in the winter.

The weather turned cold in the Netherlands at the start of December. Since then, gas consumption has increased by 30 percent, Gasunie reported.

Netherlands residents are still setting the thermostat as low as possible, energy supplier Eneco said to AD. “Although significantly more gas is used due to the cold, consumption remains lower than before in such cold weather,” a spokesperson said to the newspaper.