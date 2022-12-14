Due to the cold temperatures this week, households and businesses in the Netherlands have used so much more gas that Gasunie is dipping into the gas storage. Gas consumption has increased by almost a third since the start of this month, Gasunie told AD.

In addition to the gas production from the small Dutch fields and gas supplied via LNG ships and the pipe connection with Norway, the gas storage facilities are now also needed. By mid-October, the Netherlands had filled its gas storage sites to over 93 percent. That level has already dropped by more than 10 percent, according to Gasunie.

“Gas consumption has been 30 percent higher since the beginning of December,” a spokesperson said to the newspaper. She stressed that the reserves could handle the increased usage just fine. “What we use now will be supplemented next year.”

Gasunie wants to increase the Netherlands' storage capacity for liquefied gas, LNG, to ensure enough gas for the future. “This is how we prevent gas shortages,” the spokesperson said.

Gasunie has already doubled the capacity of the existing storage facilities in the port of Rotterdam and Eemshaven in Groningen from 12 to 24 billion cubic meters. That will be expanded even further. It is also working on a new floating gas storage in Terneuzen.