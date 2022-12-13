The security services of the Tweede Kamer has accused the far-right political party FvD of flagrantly violating rules related to worker safety, the privacy of other political parties, intimidation, and generally boorish behavior. The security staff detailed their allegations in a letter to the executive board of the lower house of Parliament, which was reviewed by AD.

The newspaper noted that the security services have repeatedly complained about their poor behavior. The letter detailing the allegations was sent in April 2021, but no known action was taken. "In the past six months, several cases have involved MPs and employees of the Forum voor Democratie that are in conflict with safety requirements, house rules or basic standards of decency,” the letter stated.

One example mentioned is a livestream of a tour through the Tweede Kamer from party MP Freek Jansen. During the video, Tweede Kamer workers were shown on camera without obtaining their permission. “The right to privacy of [the] employees is being violated here,” the letter stated. Additionally, the video showed the workspaces of another far-right party, PVV. This happened at a time when the party, frequently subject to threats, was receiving extra security.

“In the relevant live stream, the FvD people involved also walk into the party conference room of BIJ1 unannounced. BIJ1 considers this intimidating and unsafe. This is a form of trespassing,” the letter stated.

Another FvD parliamentarian, Gideon van Meijeren, used an as-live video in a manner deemed threatening to a journalist then also was dishonest with the journalist about recording audio of her. Van Meijeren was the subject of multiple allegations from the Tweede Kamer security services.

He was found under the influence of alcohol around 11 p.m. in the Tweede Kamer on 23 January 2021 at about 11 p.m., the security service said in their letter, according to AD. Less than two hours later, he was found passed out on a couch, though he did leave when instructed to do so. However, he was less polite three months later when he was not wearing a face mask in compliance with coronavirus rules at the time.

Van Meijeren became “verbally unpleasant to security guard and wants to argue. Van Meijeren is under the influence of alcohol. The MP apologized for his behavior a day later.” The newspaper noted that the MP refused a breathalyzer test during a traffic stop at the end of 2021, and lost his driver’s license as a result. He insisted he was sober, but was targeted by police officers who were out to get him. The MP was again taken into custody for driving a scooter without the proper driver’s license.

The MP also gave an interview last month where he seemed to call on supporters to storm the Tweede Kamer, and topple the government. Prime Minister Mark Rutte was among those who were alarmed and repulsed by the statements.

The letter also detailed multiple parties held in the conference room where sleeping FvD members were found surrounded by empty bottles of alcohol, garbage, and cigarette butts, despite a smoking ban in the building. One Tweede Kamer employee found FvD members passed out at 7:15 a.m. on 16 April 2021 after a night of partying in the conference room.

Workers were left to cleanup FvD’s mess, which sometimes included as many as 20 empty bottles of wine, damaged furniture, shredded paper, overturned plants, and party members who were sleeping it off because they were under the influence of alcohol and had to be back in the building early in the morning.

The FvD largely would not comment in response to AD’s report. Nor did the executive board of the Tweede Kamer, who also would not say what action was taken, if any.

A lack of workplace safety, especially for the non-political workers in the Tweede Kamer, has been an issue for many months. Recently, the committee responsible for such issues resigned because politics was treated as being more important to providing employees with a safe environment to do their jobs.