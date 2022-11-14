Prime Minister Mark Rutte called the speculations of FvD parliamentarian Gideon van Meijeren about occupying parliament in order to topple a government “reprehensible and irresponsible.” Though Rutte did not mention the MP’s name in his response.

“A member of parliament has speculated today about disrupting our democratic process. That is reprehensible and totally irresponsible. The Tweede Kamer is the heart of our democracy, our most precious political asset,” Rutte tweeted.

Van Meijeren told the Belgian website Compleetdenkers that he hopes for a revolutionary movement that will “so to speak” occupy the Tweede Kamer and bring down the government. According to him, “it has happened more often in the past that regimes that started to behave tyrannically were at some point overthrown by the population.” According to him, the government increasingly limits citizens in their options. The government is “setting up a totalitarian regime,” he warned.

Van Meijeren said he hoped this “velvet revolution” would be peaceful, although, according to him, past examples show that there are often casualties. “That is terrible, and let’s hope that we can prevent that and that everything remains peaceful. That is what I hope for in the end.”

His statements also received harsh criticism from other Cabinet members and fellow parliamentarians. Minister Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius (Justice and Security) lashed out against Van Meijeren on Twitter. “Suggesting that people occupy parliament until the government is gone is unacceptable. Speculation about possible violence is deadly,” she wrote.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of finance Sigrid Kaag called it a “reprehensible incitement in an already troubled and unstable time.” She added: “Willingly wanting to destroy what has been carefully built up through generations: our democracy. This is not acceptable. This is not allowed. Do not be silent. We are many.”

ChristenUnie leader Gert-Jan Segers also called Van Meijeren’s statements incitement. “With blood, sweat, and tears, we have built a civilization here in which minorities live together peacefully, and democratically elected politicians work together. FvD MP Gideon van Meijeren will not stop inciting until that civilization is trampled.”

“After the storming of the Capitol in Washington, these statements are abject and irresponsible,” CDA parliamentarian Pieter Heerma said. “In a democracy, violence is never something to ‘hope for.’” According to Attje Kuiken (PvdA), Van Meijeren has “reached the limit to freedom of expression” with this dangerous incitement.

Last month, Van Meijeren was also under fire for secretly recording SBS6 journalist Merel Ek in her office and labeling her as a “sewer journalist.” Tweede Kamer president Vera Bergkamp called that actin “inappropriate and unheard of.”