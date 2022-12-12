The referee who at the center of the World Cup match between the Netherlands and Argentina last Friday was sent home by FIFA, according to multiple sports news outlets. Spanish referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz was in charge of the match, but did not make the selection of the final 12 chosen to stay in Qatar through the final.

Lahoz drew a great deal of criticism after the match from both teams, including star Argentina player Lionel Messi. “I don’t want to talk about the referee because they sanction you for being honest,” he said. “I think people saw what it was. FIFA cannot use this kind of referee for this type of match.”

Mateu Lahoz handed out a total of 18 yellow cards over the course of the evening, including two to Denzel Dumfries. The second was given along with a red card after the match had already ended.

The match included several heated moments where multiple players from the two teams were in each other’s faces. FIFA launched disciplinary proceedings against both teams a day after the quarterfinal match was played.

The Argentines are suspected of violating Article 12, which deals with misconduct by players and coaches. It is also being investigated whether they have violated Article 16, which concerns order and safety at competitions. In the case of the Netherlands, suspicions include possible misconduct by players or coaches.

While Mateu Lahoz was sent home, Dutch referee Danny Makkelie is still available during the tournament. The 39-year-old could be selected to be one of the referees or linesmen for the final four matches at the World Cup, the Dutch football association KNVB confirmed.

Aside from the semi-final matches featuring Argentina and Croatia on Tuesday, and Morocco and France on Wednesday, there is still the third place match on Saturday and the final on Sunday. Daniele Orsato from Italy will be the referee for the first semi-final. The other referees have not been announced