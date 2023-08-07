By reaching the World Cup quarter-finals on Sunday, each Oranje Lionesses player will get around 82,000 euros in prize money. A nice amount given that the best-earning player in the Dutch national team earns about 500,000 euros annually, RTL Nieuws reports. And from the next round, the rewards really start increasing.

The complete pot of money FIFA set aside for the players and football associations in the Women’s World Cup is five times more than the previous one. But the women still earn four times less in prize money than their male colleagues.

Lieke Martens is believed to be the best-paid player in the Oranje Lionesses, earning 500,000 euros annually at her club Paris Saint Germain. In women’s football, such amounts are still far from the norm, and many Eredivisie players are known to have a job besides football.

If the Dutch team makes it to the semi-finals, they’re looking at prize money of around 150,000 euros. If they finish third, they’ll get almost 165,000 euros. A place in the final is about 178,000 euros per player. And if they win the World Cup, each Lioness will get nearly 250,000 euros.

Earlier this year, FIFA president Gianni Infantino expressed his ambition to equalize the prize money for female and male footballers in the next World Cup in 2027. Although he added that this would depend on what amounts the TV rights for the tournament, among other things, bring in.