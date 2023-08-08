Dutch fans are struggling to get their hands on tickets for the World Cup quarter-finals between Oranje and Spain in New Zealand on Friday. Dozens report on social media that they can’t get tickets for the match on the FIFA booking site, RTL Nieuws reports.

Only 381 Dutch supporters have so far managed to get a ticket for the quarter-finals happening at 3:00 a.m. Friday, Dutch time, the KNVB told the broadcaster. Only the group match against Vietnam had fewer Dutch supporters, with only 360 sitting in the stadium to cheer for the Oranje Lionesses.

On Tuesday, 27,089 tickets for the Netherlands vs Spain quarter-finals match had been sold. The stadium in Wellington can hold around 34,000 spectators.

FIFA confirmed to RTL that there is still “limited space” available. But a spokesperson for the world football association could not say why Dutch fans couldn’t access tickets.

According to RTL Nieuws, it could be that American fans bought up the tickets en masse, believing that their team would make it to the quarter-finals. However, the Netherlands finished above the United States in the group, and Sweden eliminated the American title defenders in the round of 16.