Many employers are worried abou the tight labor market and high work pressure, benefits agency UWV reported after surveying 2,000 employers. Over 90 percent expect the high workload to remain or even increase next year.

According to the UWV, the high workload is related to the tight labor market. Two-thirds of employers indicate that they fill vacancies with more difficulty, and half of them also believe that this problem will become even worse next year. As a result, a large part of the work within companies falls on the current staff’s plate, increasing the workload.

Despite the staff shortages, many employers have yet to decide to broaden their horizons for filling vacancies. Although a third of the companies indicate that they hire people who do not meet all qualifications, half do not yet do so. “In these times, employers are busy with perhaps keeping their company afloat or other matters. But employers must be aware of the potential still available among people who do not fit the vacancy 100 percent,” said UWV labor market advisor Menno Wester.

In addition to the staff shortages, employers are concerned about the high energy prices and costs of raw materials. Over 80 percent expect problems next year as a result. Almost half of the employers regard the price increases as a significant problem.