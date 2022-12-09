Two people were hospitalized after an argument spiralled out of control in Rotterdam led to a shooting. Two men were taken to the hospital, one of whom was seriously injured, police said. A woman was also slightly injured, and was treated at the scene. It was not immediately clear what weapon was used, and no arrests were made.

Witnesses told broadcaster Rijnmond that the incident on Rodenburgstraat in the Overschie district started between a woman living in a home there, and the contractor who was renovating her house. Shortly after 1 p.m., witnesses said that the two were fighting about unpaid bills. As the argument grew more heated, the woman struck the contractor over the head with a tile.

While bleeding, he then went to his vehicle and pulled out a weapon while two road construction workers tried to come things down. The contractor fired his weapon anyway, striking the workers, the witnesses stated. Authorities could not confirm the story, saying only that the role of the wounded people was under investigation. Rijnmond also said it was not clear if a construction tool was used as a weapon, or a gun.

The suspect fled the seen with his colleagues from the job site. Police said they quickly arrived on scene after receiving the report of a shooting at about 1:10 p.m., along with multiple first responders. A trauma team was also dispatched in a helicopter. No arrests were made, and police did not release a description of any suspects wanted in the case.

"Everyone knows everyone around here, but I think someone new bought the house to have it renovated. I don't know who lives here," an area resident told Rijnmond. She visited the crime scene when she went to pick up her son from an elementary school down the street.

"The school director neatly sent everyone an email and wrote that the children were all safe inside and were not allowed to play outside. He had locked the doors of the school," the woman said.