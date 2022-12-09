There were more than enough concrete indications that the British conspiracy theorist, David Icke, was a potential threat to public order. As such, the Dutch immigration service, IND, was within its rights to impose an entry ban on him, said the State Attorney in court in Haarlem on Friday. Icke filed suit against the Netherlands hoping the court would strike down the ban during summary proceedings.

Icke was assisted in court by his legal aide, Jeroen Pols. He argued that the entry ban constitutes "an intolerable interference with the right to demonstrate and freedom of expression." The legal advisor said the entry ban was only aimed at preventing Icke from speaking at a demonstration on Dam Square in Amsterdam in November. Pols also said it was "disproportionate" that the British man was denied access to the 26 countries in the Schengen Area for two years.

This ban was based on a report by the Amsterdam police and a threat assessment by the National Coordinator for Counterterrorism and Security (NCTV). They determined that Icke's arrival would cause "tensions towards public order" for several reasons, including the presence of counter-demonstrators and the call for violence against Icke. The State Secretary for Asylum, Eric van der Burg, then made his decision based on the reports he received, according to the State Attorney.

The attorney argued that Icke no longer met the conditions for entering the Schengen Area. This has been a requirement since the United Kingdom left the European Union.

Icke was to speak on 6 November at a demonstration organized by the anti-government coalition Samen voor Nederland in Amsterdam. One day before he was to speak, he was denied access to the entire Schengen Area, including the Netherlands, for two years. The British man claimed he was already on his way to the country, but turned around.

According to Icke, he is not against the government and he is not against democracy. He wanted to speak out against violence on Dam Square. He believes that he has been disproportionately affected by this ban because he cannot travel to other countries to give speeches or visit his in-laws in the Netherlands during Christmas. The British conspiracy theorist suspects that the Dutch government refused him because political leaders thought he was going to spread a message that the government does not want people to hear.

Icke is the purveyor of a conspiracy theory that claims humanity is secretly ruled by alien reptiles masquerading as humans. According to critics, the reptiles are a metaphor for a mainly Jewish elite, and say the theory is rooted in anti-Semitic beliefs.

Due to the entry ban, the British man was forced to take part in the case via a video connection, which failed several times during the session. Attempts were made through the courts to allow Icke to physically attend the case, but those were unsuccessful.

The court will issue a ruling on 19 December.