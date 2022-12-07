The Rotterdam police have found an interesting way to keep seven people suspected of rioting after the Morocco-Spain match on Tuesday out of trouble. They will question the suspects during Morocco’s next World Cup match. Amsterdam mayor Femke Halsema called on the rioters to “not ruin” football for everyone.

The Rotterdam police summoned the seven suspected rioters to the police station at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday - when Morocco will play against Portugal in the quarter-finals.

The police arrested 35 suspects in Rotterdam on Tuesday evening. One of them is still in custody on suspicion of public violence and setting off fireworks. The others were sent off with an official report filed against them.

Amsterdam also had celebrations turned to riots after Morocco beat Spain in the Qatar World Cup on Tuesday. “Celebrate football and don’t ruin it for others and yourself,” mayor Femke Halsema said on Wednesday morning. The Amsterdam police arrested ten people.

“Congratulations to all Moroccan Amsterdammers with the wonderful victory last night,” Halsema said on Instagram. “And congratulations to everyone who goes out of their way to ensure it’s a real party. And to the others who ruin it for their neighbors, parents, friends, and community: Go home, behave yourself, and remember that it will only earn you a criminal record, punishment, and contempt.”