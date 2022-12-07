It is becoming increasingly difficult to actually evacuate the Afghans who are still entitled to come to the Netherlands. A total of 156 Afghans are still waiting, 151 of whom are in Afghanistan, Minister Wopke Hoekstra of Foreign Affairs wrote to parliament. The other five are in other countries.

Between August 26 last year and now, 2,592 Afghan people have been transferred to the Netherlands. They worked for Defense or aid organizations and are at risk since the Taliban took over power in the country. Between October 11 and December 1, only 40 Afghans were brought to the Netherlands. Few people have valid travel documents. Without these papers, it is impossible to leave Afghanistan, Hoekstra said.

For Afghans who do have a passport, it is “only sporadically” possible to obtain a visa, especially for Iran or Pakistan. From there, the Dutch embassy helps people come to the Netherlands.

In principle, the Netherlands will process no new applications for evacuation except for interpreters and “some harrowing cases,” Hoekstra said. The courts are also handling several lawsuits filed by Afghanistan residents who didn’t qualify for evacuation. That could result in the number of people awaiting evacuation rising.

The Cabinet will continue to do “everything possible” to bring Afghans entitled to it to the Netherlands as quickly as possible, Hoekstra said. He emphasized that the Netherlands will continue to transfer people until everyone has received a concrete offer for help.