The Dutch government’s test of the national emergency notification system, NL-Alert, took place at noon on Monday. The messaging system is designed to send critically important information to mobile devices connected to Dutch wireless service providers, and to certain publicly viewable video screens. The bulletin requires no action from the recipient, though in actual emergencies it can come with instructions on how to stay safe in a crisis, or directions if an area is evacuated.

The government warned people in advance to remove headphones and earbuds before the test due to the loud, piercing sound that accompanies the test bulletin. The test alert is usually sent on the first Monday in June and December, though it can be delayed when that date conflicts with a public holiday.

People just over the Dutch border in Belgium or Germany may also have received the test. The bulletin could reach phones in the border region if they are connected to a Dutch transmission tower.

In many cases, modern phones are set up by default to receive the emergency alerts. Phones which connect to older networks might not receive the message, and those set to Airplane Mode are also less likely to get a bulletin.

Aside from mobile phones, people may also see the test message on an increasing number of digital advertising screens, and also travel information signs on the public transportation system.

The next test is scheduled for 5 June 2023.