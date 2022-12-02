The police arrested at least 20 people in various cities in the Netherlands when unrest broke out after Morocco’s World Cup victory over Canada. Police officers got fireworks thrown at them in Rotterdam, Amersfoort, and Amsterdam.

Rioters pelted police officers in Amersfoort with fireworks, RTV Utrecht reported. According to the regional broadcaster, the unrest was concentrated at De Stier roundabout. The police deployed cops with dogs and batons to disperse a group of about 300 young people. Some people were speeding around with their cars or scooters, waving Moroccan flags. No officers got hurt, and the police made no arrests.

The Amsterdam police arrested nine people, including five minors, during riots in Amsterdam-Nieuw West. The arrests were made around Mecatorplein and Burgemeester Vlugtlaan for various criminal offenses, including throwing fireworks at police officers. One officer suffered a hearing injury.

In the Schilderswijk district of The Hague, the police arrested six people for public violence and possession of heavy fireworks. One officer was injured during the disturbances.

The police arrested five people in Rotterdam - four in connection with fireworks and one for disturbing public order. Earlier in the evening, the riot police dispersed a group of rioters in the city center after the World Cup match. The group threw stones and fireworks at police cars.

Morocco won 2-1 against Canada in Qatar on Thursday. After Morocco’s previous victory on Sunday, celebrations also turned into riots in Amsterdam, Rotterdam, and The Hague, among others.

Justice Minister Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius again condemned the violence and vandalism after Morocco’s victory. “It is embarrassing to see that things have gotten out of hand again in various cities,” said the Minister. She pointed out that people threw fireworks - “explosives” - at police officers working hard to keep the peace. She called the state of affairs “intensely sad.”