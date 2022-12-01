Riot police were needed to quell disturbances on the streets of the largest cities in the Netherlands on Thursday following Morocco’s 2-1 victory over Canada at the World Cup in Quatar. Six people were taken into custody in The Hague, and several others may have been arrested in Amsterdam. At least one police officer was injured.

Celebrations broke out on the streets in Amsterdam, Rotterdam, The Hague and Utrecht on Thursday evening after the match ended. Hundreds of people were out on the Schilderswijk in The Hague. In Amsterdam-West, Morocco's supporters celebrated their victory on and around Mercatorplein, especially by blowing their car and scooter horns.

A tense scene in The Hague, with six arrested and one police officer hurt

What started off as celebratory turned into a grim and tense atmosphere in the Schilderswijk district of The Hague where revelers took to the streets en masse after the final Group F game. Already by 7:15 p.m., about an hour after the match ended, the police reported that two people had been arrested there. Four more people were taken in soon after. They were arrested for public assault and possession of heavy fireworks. One police officer was injured.

On the Vaillantlaan, the riot police called on people to leave and then marched across the avenue. "The [riot police] has not carried out any charges" into the crowd, the police reported. Calm seemed to have returned by 8:45 p.m. "There are still some groups of people on the street here and there,” but overall the situation seemed more calm.

Initially, parties were mainly celebrated on Stortenbekerstraat, a side street off Vaillantlaan, an important arterial road in the area. Honking cars were also blocking the intersection there, where the riot police were present in full force. Decorative fireworks were set off, and people waved flares. There are also many fathers from the neighborhood on the street to help keep the peace and to steer traffic in the right direction.

Celebrations turned ugly in Amsterdam

The atmosphere on and around Amsterdam's Mercatorplein grew more restless by 8 p.m. Police there intervened after rioting on the street, a spokesperson said. Heavy fireworks were set off, and the police urged everyone to leave. The riot police marched across the square with long batons and police dogs when people refused to leave. It is not yet clear whether people have been arrested in Amsterdam, though broadcaster AT5 said some several suspects were taken into custody.

An emergency order was issued for the Mercatorplein because of situation, police said on Twitter. "The police are asking everyone who is there at the moment to leave the area," authorities said on Twitter.

It had been primarily festive soon after the victory, and a great deal of honking could be heard. Many police officers were out on the street. Earlier, the Amsterdam police announced that both visible and invisible measures would be taken to prevent riots from breaking out again after a World Cup match involving Morocco. Mayor Femke Halsema previously announced that Mercatorplein, Plein '40-'45 and part of the Burgemeester de Vlugtlaan were designated as security risk areas, so that the police could have more powers to take action if necessary.

Rotterdam contends with disturbances after peaceful celebrations had ended

Hundreds of people also celebrated on the streets of Rotterdam's city center, close to the central train station near Kruisplein. Some were waving Moroccan flags and setting off fireworks. The intersection at the Kruisplein was completely jammed with excited fans. The police were present with many vans but just a single riot vehicle. These could be seen at strategic places throughout the city, including the Coolsingel, where the city hall is also located. It was quiet at the Coolsingel at around 7 p.m., and the largest crowds had left the area about 30 minutes later.

However, the riot police drove away a group of people who began rioting in the city center. The group threw stones and fireworks at the police had moved there from the Kruisplein, to the West-Kruiskade and 1e Middellandstraat where they then caused a nuisance.

"The nuisance group was asked to leave. When they failed to do so, they were ordered to leave. The riot police did not charge them," the police said on Twitter. Road closures and crowded areas meant that some trams were blocked or diverted. The issues involved trams 4, 7, 8, 23, 24, and 25.

Last Sunday, after Morocco's victory, parties turned into disturbances in Amsterdam, Rotterdam and The Hague, and elsewhere. The situation also went awry in Brussels and Antwerp. Several rioters were arrested. In Rotterdam, two police officers were injured. At Mercatorplein and Plein '40-'45 in Amsterdam Nieuw-West, a car was set on fire and people destroyed traffic signs and windows. In the Schilderswijk, people from the crowd threw heavy fireworks and pulled open the car doors of people trying to drive past the area. Fathers in the neighborhood managed to calm things down.