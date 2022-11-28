The “rioters” who caused disturbances on Sunday after Morocco’s victory over Belgium in the Qatar World Cup should be ashamed, according to Justice Minister Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius. “Rioters, really, shame on you,” said the Minister. “Perpetrators must be prosecuted for this abject, criminal behavior.” The police have arrested five people so far, and more may follow.

“The police had to take firm action tonight. Together with the judiciary, they are now investigating the events,” the Minister said on Twitter on Sunday evening.

The riot police intervened in Amsterdam, Rotterdam, and The Hague on Sunday evening after groups of around 500 people per city took to the streets to celebrate Morocco’s victory. The festivities turned to disturbances, with people setting fires and lighting fireworks.

The police arrested two people in Rotterdam, one in The Hague, and one in Amsterdam. More arrests may follow.

Two police officers got hurt during the riots in Rotterdam. “One suffered hearing damage and the other a head injury,” said a police spokesperson. The Rotterdam police do not rule out more arrests. “It is still unclear what the damage will be for the city,” said the police on Sunday evening. In Rotterdam, people gathered around the Kruisplein and threw fireworks and glass at the police, among other things. The riots partly hindered traffic and public transport.

In The Hague, people gathered around Vaillantplein. Supporters threw heavy fireworks and opened cars of passers-by, according to the police. Youth workers and neighborhood fathers helped prevent worse, a police spokesperson said. Things calmed down around 7:30 p.m.

In Amsterdam, the unrest was centered around Mecatorplein. There, supporters set a car on fire and damaged several road signs and windows. The police in Amsterdam are looking at what the disturbances mean for the police deployment during the upcoming Morocco match on Thursday.

In Utrecht and Amersfoort, parties remained mostly festive, according to the police. In the Lombok district of Utrecht, spirits were high, and there were only a few small fires here and there. In Amersfoort, supporters set a scooter on fire and lit fireworks.

Morocco defeated Belgium on Sunday in the group stage of the World Cup. The national team of coach Walid Regragui won 2-0 thanks to goals in the second half by Abdelhamid Sabiri and former AZ player Zakaraia Aboukhlal. Morocco, which previously only reached the knockout stage at the World Cup in 1986, currently leads Group F with 4 points.