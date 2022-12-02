The woman stabbed by a psychiatric prisoner who escaped the Pompekliniek in Nijmegen earlier this week is the perpetrator’s ex-partner, the police confirmed to Omroep Gelderland. According to De Telegraaf, the man is related to Sherwin Windster, who escaped the same clinic earlier this year and is still at large.

The 31-year-old man escaped on Wednesday while on supervised leave. He had someone waiting in a car to pick him up.

Some time after his escape, the police received a report of a violent incident at a home in Soest. First responders found the 27-year-old woman in the house with multiple stab wounds. She was rushed to a hospital in critical condition but is now stable, according to the broadcaster.

The police arrested the man in Berschenhoek in Zuid-Holland a few hours later.

It is not clear whether the police are looking for the person who helped the man escape on Wednesday.

The man is serving a sentence of eight years in prison and institutionalized psychiatric treatment for manslaughter, NOS reported. He has been in the Pompenkliniek since 2019. For Wednesday’s stabbing, he is looking at charges of attempted murder or manslaughter and aggravated assault.

De Telegraaf reported that the man is the cousin of Sherwin Windster, who escaped from the Pompenkliniek in June and is still at large. He got away with Luciano D. after a third person cut a hole in the fence with a grinder.