Coalition parties ChristenUnie and the VVD see that anti-Semitism is growing in the Netherlands. They are very concerned and have drawn up plans to do something about it. For example, they want to oblige every football club to devise an approach against anti-Semitic and racist chants in football stadiums.

“Both at Ajax matches and other football clubs’ matches, offensive chants about Jews are regularly heard,” wrote Gert-Jan Segers (ChristenUnie) and Ulysse Ellian (VVD) in an initiative memorandum. They see that football supporters’ culture in the Netherlands is “laced with anti-Semitism and believe that something must be done to end it.

According to the MPs, students of Jewish descent also have to deal with anti-Semitism. They spoke with two Jewish high school students who hope to move to America and Israel because they see no future for themselves here. The parliamentarians, therefore, want to set up a hotline for anti-Semitism in schools. They also want every child to hear an experience story about the Second World War at least once.

Segers and Ellian noted a lot of anti-Semitism on social media. They want the Cabinet to make agreements in the Netherlands and Europe to “take stricter action against anti-Semitic expressions on the internet.”

They also want the Cabinet to expressly instruct the National Coordinator for Combatting Anti-Semitism not only to combat anti-Semitism but also to “cherish” Jewish life.

The Ministry of Justice and Security appointed Eddo Verdoner as the first National Coordinator for Combating Anti-Semitism. He also called for more action against anti-Semitism online. The Coordinator also wants to do something against chants and football stadiums, advocating for using facial recognition technology and stopping matches the moment the chants start.