The Cabinet wants to build two nuclear power plants that should be operational in 2035. They’re looking at Borssele in Zeeland, where the only working nuclear power station is already located. Several sources confirmed this after a report by RTL Nieuws.

Energy Minister Rob Jetten has already held talks, including with the province of Zeeland. He also had discussions with private parties, also about financing. Jetten thinks the construction of the power plants can be completed around 2035, insiders say.

Borssele is the obvious preferred location, given that it already has a central station. The decision is not yet final, those involved emphasized. The Cabinet may decide during the Council of Ministers on Friday.

The government included the construction of two nuclear power plants in the coalition agreement. Coalition parties VVD and CDA are particularly in favor of this. The Cabinet set 5 billion euros aside for nuclear energy in the climate fund.

Generating nuclear energy releases no CO2, but constructing power plants takes a lot of time and money. It is, therefore, a technique the Cabinet focuses on for the long term. The Netherlands aims to be climate-neutral by 2050. To achieve this, no CO2 can be released during electricity production.

The Tweede Kamer, the lower house of the Dutch parliament, adopted a proposal on Tuesday to implement the promised approach to speeding up the construction of nuclear power plants.